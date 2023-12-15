Psychedelics in Society and Culture welcomes proposals for a wide range of projects, including research and scholarship, public events, dissemination of specialized knowledge, arts programming, fellowships, and travel grants.



Requirements for the application include:

Name(s) & contact information

Title of proposal

A brief description (no more than 2 pages) of your project’s aims, context, proposed activities, and expected outcomes

A proposed itemized budget for your project

CV(s) of the applicant/team

Applications will be judged based on:

The clarity of the proposed research or activity and how well the applicant(s) are placed to conduct it

Alignment of the proposal with the stated mission and goals of Psychedelics in Society and Culture (listed further down on this page)

The extent to which the proposal builds upon existing knowledge, research, or practice frameworks

The extent to which the proposal would create or strengthen novel interdisciplinary connections

How well the proposal considers its relevance to, or impact upon, historically marginalized groups and/or their interests

The proposal’s value for money and feasibility

Note that a proposal does not need to score highly on every criterion to be successful. Proposals that involve collaboration with our partner initiative at Harvard University are encouraged, but not required.

Applications are open from December 15, 2023 through February 16, 2024 at 11:59 PM PST. We aim to notify applicants of a funding decision by March 29, 2024.

Grant recipients will be required to provide a deliverable and/or report on their project within one year of funding acceptance.

Background on the Program

Psychedelics in Society and Culture is an initiative jointly housed at UC Berkeley and Harvard that will foster collaboration both within and between the two universities, to spark innovative, creative, and interdisciplinary research in this under-explored domain.

The new initiative funds projects on psychedelics by undergraduates, graduate students, postdocs, and faculty across the arts, humanities, and social sciences. The grant program aims to deepen our understanding of psychedelics, their implications for the human experience, their histories, their cultural contexts and resonances, and their significance for society.

Much research on psychedelics to date has focused on their important potential for therapeutic applications. This new grant program supports collaborations at the intersections of psychedelics and humanistic inquiry, rather than the clinical investigation of psychedelics.

We encourage research into the role of psychedelics across diverse histories, cultures, and geographies. Our hope is that this grant will produce work vital to both institutions’ growing psychedelics programs as well as the burgeoning field of psychedelics as a whole.

Grants will likely range from $1,000 to $65,000, depending on the activity’s scope and scale.